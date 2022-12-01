New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The EOS-06 satellite, which was launched along with eight more nanosatellites by PSLV-C54 on Saturday, has started serving images, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first images have been received on Tuesday, at National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). The images were of Shadnagar covering the Himalayan region, Gujarat Kutch region, and the Arabian Sea.

The images were captured by the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) and Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM) Sensors, ISRO informed.

ISRO further informed that the images were released by Chairman ISRO, S Somanath in virtual mode.

Other than him, Director, URSC Sankaran, and Director, NRSC Dr Prakash Chauhan at IMGOES NRSC, Shadnagar were also present at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C54 rocket carrying EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, and eight nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

PSLV-C54 was launched from First Launch Pad (FLP) Sriharikota spaceport at 11.56 am in a two-hour multi-orbit launch mission.

The primary payload onboard PSLV-C54 was the EOS-06. It will be separated in Orbit-1.

"Subsequently, Orbit change is planned by using two Orbit ChangeThrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2," read a statement by ISRO.

This was the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 24th Flight of the PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs. (ANI)

