New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Two months after Delhi Police arrested seven jail staff members for allegedly helping inmate and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in extorting nearly Rs 200 crore from a Fortis Healthcare worker, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has asked the jail administration to allow it to probe 82 officials and staff of Rohini jail under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police has written to Tihar Jail that investigation is needed against the 82 employees of Rohini Jail who helped Sukesh and took crores of rupees in the name of providing him amenities.

Prior to this, a letter to DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel on January 10 had been written, in which DCP (EOW) Mohammad Ali said, "It is stated that a case, dated August 7, 2021, under sections 170/384/386/388/419/ 420/468/471/186/353/506/120B IPC and 66-D IT Act, section. MCOC Act, 1999 PS Special Cell (EOW) was registered on the complaint of Aditi Singh, wife of Shivender Singh and the same was investigated in EOW."

"During the investigation conducted so far, 07 jail officials have been arrested in the case as they were found involved in facilitating the organized crime syndicate run by the kingpin namely Sukesh V Chandrashekhar, operating from the Barrack No. 204, Ward No. 03, Jail No. 10, Rohini, New Delhi," the letter read.

Sukesh was continuously in possession of two mobile phones of the jail authorities.

"From checking of Duty Roaster of prison staff and statements of the accused persons, it came out that the staff was deployed in the Barrack of Sukash in consultation with Sukash in order to facilitate him to carry out his criminal activities. From the analysis of CDRS/PDRS of phones seized, it was noticed that Sukesh Chandrashekar was continuously in possession of two mobile phones," the letter said.

This Enforcement Directorate case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September for their alleged role in the duping case.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the case. The ED suspects that Chandrasekhar had extorted money from several people while he was in jail.

At the time of the incident, Chandrashekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

In September, the ED had arrested two aides of jailed conman against whom the Delhi Police recently invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). Chandrasekhar was allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket in connivance with jail officials and some associates outside. (ANI)

