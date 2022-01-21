New Delhi, January 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their statehood day and praised them for their "vibrant contributions" to the country's development.

The three states were formed on this day 50 years back in 1972 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Three States Attained Statehood.

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

