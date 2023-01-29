Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ernakulam Sessions Court has dismissed the bail petition of Hassainar, the second accused in a case of food poisoning at the hotel Majlis in Paravur of Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Earlier this month, around 70 people who consumed food from Hotel Majlis sought treatment after seeing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea on January 16, 2023.

The petitioner was the head cook at the Hotel Majlis. Police had registered a case against him under sections 308, 336, and 273 of IPC and 118 (e) of the Kerala Police Act.

The case pertains to the petitioner Hassainar, who was the Head cook at the Hotel Majlis, who cooked food using stale meat, chicken, and egg and served it to the guests at the hotel.

Samples were tested at Government Medical College, Kalamassery and it was found that the infection is caused by the use of stale meat, chicken, egg etc., and Salmonellosis is the reason behind the food poisoning.

After the incident, Municipal Health officials closed down the Majlis Hotel.

As per the prosecution, "Around 70 people who consumed mayonnaise, Al-Faham, Manthi, Vegetable salad from the Majlis hotel contracted the disease. The infection is mostly caused by consumption of stale meat, chicken, egg etc."

The prosecution also contended that "Around 196 food poisoning cases were reported in the district this month. The petitioner is the head cook. The investigation is in the preliminary stage."

The Court noted, "The case diary reveals that prima facie there are materials on record to show the involvement of the petitioner in the crime. The investigation in the case is in the preliminary stage. It is submitted that Salmonellosis, a disease caused by the Bacterium Salmonella Enteritidis is behind the food poisoning from the Majlis hotel. Several incidents of food poisoning have occurred in the recent past and the death of a younger girl after consuming 'shawarma' has also occurred. It is pertinent to note, that the incident occurred amidst the State Government's ongoing campaign against eateries and restaurants selling contaminated food. The offences alleged against the petitioner are grave in nature."

The incident happened on January 16 and the accused has been arrested on January 18.

As soon as the matter came to light, the Municipal Health officials closed down the hotel- Majlis, whose food has made so many people sick including one critical.

Twenty-eight out of these 70 people, including two children, were admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital, while 20 sought treatment at private hospitals. Those who have eaten from here have sought treatment in other districts as well. Nine others who got food poisoning were students of Kunnukara MES College.

According to Municipal Health officials, the health problem was suspected to have been caused due to the alleged consumption of meat.

At first, three people sought treatment at the hospital due to physical discomfort. After the incident was reported, the health department of Paravur Municipality reached there and closed the hotel. Officials also inspected the hotel thoroughly.

Earlier on January 4, the Food Safety Department of the Kerala government conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state and shut down 43 hotels following the death of a woman in a suspected food poisoning incident at a religious event. The probe was initiated into a suspected food poisoning incident in which over 100 people fell ill. The incident occurred in the Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. (ANI)

