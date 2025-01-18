Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) An undertrial, who shot at policemen while escaping from custody three days ago, was killed in an encounter in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district early on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Sajjak Alam was shot dead by police personnel during a shootout at Kichaktala in Goalpokhar in the district, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off that he was hiding in Kichaktala area, we conducted a raid there. At that time, the accused started firing at police personnel and our team retaliated. Alam was injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died," the officer told PTI.

Two policemen in Uttar Dinajpur's Raiganj were injured on Wednesday when Alam and another undertrial allegedly overpowered them, snatched their service revolvers, and shot at them before fleeing.

The incident happened when the prisoners were being taken from a court in Islampur to the central correctional home in Raiganj in a prison van escorted by policemen.

"The prime accused in the January 15 incident was trying to flee to Bangladesh. We are trying to find out those who were helping him," the officer said.

Alam was also the prime accused in a 2019 murder case that took place in Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur district.

