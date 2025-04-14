Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the time has come to establish a true "rule of social justice" to realise the ideals of the "rule of justice" envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar.

"Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, worked as a champion of social justice for the rights of the oppressed, Dalits and the marginalised communities. Through the Constitution, he protected the fundamental rights of citizens and set limits on the powers of the government," Yadav said in a statement issued on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said establishing a regime of social justice means upholding the principles of equality and equity enshrined in the Constitution.

"Only then can the rights of citizens truly be protected, the unchecked powers of the government be curtailed and governance be guided by the Constitution, not by arbitrary whims," he said.

He stressed that discrimination and social inequality can be eliminated only through social justice, which will help realise the dream of building a just society.

"Education and economic reform are crucial to strengthen social justice," he said, calling for continuous efforts to enhance educational and economic awareness within the PDA [Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (Backwards, Dalits and Minorities)] communities.

According to Yadav, this focus would lead to individual empowerment, especially for the most vulnerable.

"When the weakest sections of the society feel assured that not only legal justice but also social justice stands with them, they will contribute with full strength and enthusiasm to nation-building. This is what true patriotism is," he said.

He called on the PDA communities to unite in peaceful resistance, show collective strength and ensure that the Constitution is respected in both letter and spirit.

"We must all begin social reform at our level, tackle inequality and raise awareness through education and communication," Yadav said.

He also emphasised the need to support marginalised individuals in legal matters.

"Those who are unable to stand on their own must be backed in every police station and courtroom. When oppressors realise that 90 per cent of the PDA community can unite and resist, they will think a hundred times before committing any injustice," he added.

Highlighting the current socio-political context, Yadav said the need for social justice is greater than ever.

"Under the rule of dominance and discrimination, we are facing increased social inequality, injustice, humiliation and oppression. We must resolutely implement Babasaheb's ideals enshrined in the Constitution and commit ourselves to establishing social justice," he said.

"The rule of social justice is the only guarantee for a better future for the PDA society," Yadav added.

