Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Sanjay Jaiswal, Chairman of the Estimates Committee of Parliament, on Wednesday highlighted the Estimates Committee's pivotal role in ensuring effective governance.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State Legislatures in Mumbai, Jaiswal said, "The Estimates Committee is an effective platform for scrutinizing government expenditure estimates and improving administration, efficiency, and economy, reflecting its crucial role in safeguarding public interest."

Over the years, the Committee has emerged as a robust mechanism for financial oversight, not only scrutinizing financial allocations but also recommending transformative reforms.

Jaiswal noted that the Committee's formation on April 10, 1950, marked a transformative step in India's parliamentary democracy, driven by the need for strict financial oversight. He mentioned that the Committee was conceptualized to scrutinize government expenditure, ensure prudent use of public funds, and serve as a guide for future estimates and policies. He underscored the Committee's commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in public financial management.

Jaiswal, while mentioning the Committee's important reports, said that several significant policies have been shaped based on its recommendations. He said that the committee has consistently worked towards improving government efficiency and economy since its inception.

The committee's recommendations have not only streamlined administrative processes but also improved the functioning of important national institutions. It has made significant contributions to improving the operational capacity and connectivity of Indian Railways and played a role in infrastructure development. The committee has actively worked with public sector undertakings and made recommendations to ensure reporting and accountability, thereby increasing transparency in parliamentary debates.

The Committee focused on budget reform initiatives aimed at improving transparency and management in government expenditure. It has made several recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of public services and make them more citizen-centric. The Committee has recently focused on contemporary challenges such as climate change and rejuvenation of the Ganga River, demonstrating our adaptability and commitment to addressing critical environmental issues.

Jaiswal said that the recommendation for the formation of a strong authority for the Ganga River has showcased Committee's ability to shape policy decisions and contribute to national progress on various issues.

He said that the Committee's constructive approach to working with government officials is crucial, and its members engage in open and participatory discussions to identify areas for improvement and enhance administrative efficiency.

He further said that the Committee has continuously refined its working methods and established detailed rules of procedure and practice to ensure smooth functioning. The comprehensive internal rules of procedure, approved in 1968, guide the committee's functioning and demonstrate its commitment to remaining relevant and responsive to the evolving needs of governance, he informed.

Jaiswal further said that this conference is a historic event where the Estimates Committees of Parliament, State Legislatures, and Union Territories have come together for the first time. It provides an opportunity to share experiences, exchange best practices, and explore innovative ways to strengthen financial oversight. He appreciated the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in organizing this conference. (ANI)

