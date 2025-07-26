New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday offered salutations on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a post on social media platform X, the CM wrote that the occasion was not just a day to celebrate victory in war, but an "eternal saga" of the valour, sacrifice, and national service of India's brave sons, who could not be forgotten.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I offer countless salutations to the immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation's integrity and identity.

This day is not merely a victory in a war, but an eternal saga of the valor, sacrifice, and national service of India's brave sons, which can never be forgotten," the post read.

On Friday, as a gesture to honour the soldiers, the Chief Minister announced a threefold increase in the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees, raising it from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

The announcement was made during the Sainik Samman ceremony held in Khatima on the death anniversary of his father, late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister also approved the proposal submitted by the Sainik Welfare Department, according to an official release.

The increase of Rs 1 crore in the ex-gratia amount underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families, the statement said.

Prior to June 2022, the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra recipients stood at Rs 30 lakh. It was raised to Rs 50 lakh by a Cabinet decision on June 10, 2022, and a government order was issued on July 14, 2022. The amount has now been further increased to Rs 1.5 crore.

Speaking at the event, Dhami stated that the country's borders remain secure due to the courage and sacrifices of India's soldiers.

"In such a situation, it is the duty of every citizen to respect the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the soldiers. Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also Veerbhoomi, which has given many brave soldiers to the country. The life of a soldier and his family is an example of discipline, sacrifice, and service. The state government is committed to the welfare of the soldiers and their families and is constantly taking concrete and effective decisions to protect their interests," he said. (ANI)

