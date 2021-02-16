New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen will be on a visit to India from February 16-19 during which he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

Mekonnen, who is to arrive late Tuesday evening, will hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday and head back the same day.

The Ethiopian deputy prime minister, along with Jaishankar, will also inaugurate the new chancery and residence on Thursday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

They are expected to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)