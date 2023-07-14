Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said even during the rule of the Mughals, Ramlila was being organised in every village taking inspiration from the Ramcharitmanas.

During an event here, he also said India is the only country in the whole world where "shakti" (power) is worshipped twice a year.

Also Read | Tesla Car for Rs 20 Lakh in India Still a Distant Dream, Say Experts.

"It is believed that whatever power is there in the world is in the form of a 'Goddess'. We can worship her as Maa Bhagwati, Durga, Maa Saraswati, Maa Lakshmi, and Mahakali, the mother of the world," the chief minister said.

He was speaking during the release of a musical performance featuring Sameer Tripathi's rendition of the Shrimad Devi Bhagwat Mahapuran.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: PM Narendra Modi Took Stock of Flood Situation From France, Directed That All Steps Be Taken To Deal With It, Says LG VK Saxena.

Referring to the Ramcharitmanas and Ramlila, the chief minister also said, "When Mughal invaders were trying to destroy the Sanatan religion and culture of India, Ramlila was being organised in every village, which reflected the inspiration from the Ramcharitmanas."

It is said that every time Tulsidas attempted to write a modern Sanskrit Ramayana, the text somehow got destroyed, Adityanath said.

"Finally, Lord Vishwanath made an appearance in Kashi and instructed him to write his compositions in the language of the people rather than Sanskrit. At that time, Awadhi was an important dialect spoken by scores of people, and Tulsidas came to Ayodhya from Kashi. He started writing the Ramcharitmanas during this period," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)