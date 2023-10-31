New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed on Tuesday that every force in the INDIA opposition bloc would be targeted by central agencies with cooked-up cases, while asserting that the alliance would emerge victorious in the end.

Singhvi said this a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an excise policy-related case.

"Every important force within the INDIA alliance would be subjected to cooked-up cases by central agencies. However, we are here to stay and emerge victorious," he said in a post on X.

"Remember, 'Samar shesh hai', a reference to Ramdhari Singh Dinker's famous poem saying 'the war is not yet over'. #ArvindKejriwal," he added.

The ED has summoned Kejriwal for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2.

The Congress has officially not said anything on the ED summons to Kejriwal.

Kejriwal (55) has been issued the summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and according to sources, the agency will record his statement once he deposes before the investigating officer of the case in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor has been asked to depose at the ED's Delhi office at 11 am on November 2, the sources said.

This is the first time that Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED. He was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case in April.

The AAP on Tuesday said there are apprehensions that the ED will arrest Kejriwal on November 2 after questioning him.

The party led by Kejriwal also alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is trying to finish it off by putting its top leaders behind bars.

Twenty-six opposition parties, including the Congress and the AAP, have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

