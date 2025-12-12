Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repeatedly using the term "infiltrators," alleging that such statements highlight the Centre's own lapses in managing the country's borders.

Ghosh asserted that issues concerning infiltration fall strictly under the jurisdiction of central agencies responsible for guarding India's international borders.

He argued that if infiltration is occurring in states like West Bengal or Tripura, the accountability lies with the Union Home Ministry.

"Every time Union Home Minister Amit Shah uses the word 'infiltrators', it amounts to scoring an own goal. This is a matter related to the international border, and it comes under the jurisdiction of central agencies. If there are infiltrators in West Bengal or Tripura, then it is a failure of Union Home Minister Amit Shah...," Ghosh stated.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a strong attack on the Congress and other opposition parties on Wednesday, accusing them of spreading lies about SIR, tarnishing the image of India's democracy and asserted that the Modi government "will not allow infiltrators to get voting rights".

Replying to the debate on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah hit back at issues raised by opposition parties, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Amit Shah, who faced interruptions from Congress members over his remarks, said the government is ready to discuss all issues in accordance with the rules.

He said that the Opposition wanted a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls (SIR), but such a discussion cannot take place in this House because the responsibility for SIR lies with the Election Commission, which does not work under the Government.

Amit Shah said a discussion on electoral reforms had been decided, but most Opposition members spoke about SIR instead.

He said that for the past four months, one-sided lies have been spread about SIR, and attempts are being made to mislead the people of the country. He said that the Election Commission was constituted under the Articles of the Constitution and is, in a sense, a constitutional body. (ANI)

