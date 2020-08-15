New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday that every village of the country will be connected with optical fibre in the next 1,000 days.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, he said 1,50,000 village panchayats across the country have been connected with the optical fibre in the last five years.

"Only five dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1,000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre," the PM said. (ANI)

