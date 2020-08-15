New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on India's 74th Independence Day, announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission on Saturday. Speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said the National Digital Health Mission will revolutionise the health sector of the country. He added that under the initiative health ID will be given to each citizen. Full Video of PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech 2020.

What is the National Digital Health Mission And Health ID?

Under the National Digital Health Mission, which comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), a digital database of health records of each citizen will be created. All citizens will be given an ID card on which confidential medical information, such as prescriptions, diagnostic reports and discharge summaries, will be mentioned. Patients will also be able to access health services online via teleconsultation and e-pharmacies. Independence Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Indians on 74th I-Day, Read His Tweet Here.

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication, everything will be available in your health profile," PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech. The health ID will be in the form of a mobile application or website. The enrollment for the National Digital Health Mission will be voluntary, the government has said.

Amid fears over data confidentiality, the government has assured that it will ensure security and privacy of personal information. On the patient's consent, doctors will get one-time access to his or her data during visits to the hospital or for consultation. Doctors will need permission for access each time the patient visits the hospital.

