Hubli (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that everybody needs to work unitedly for the welfare of farmers.

Bommai was in Hubballi today to participate in the centennial celebrations of Hubballi taluk 'huttuvali marata sahakari sangha' in APMC.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said, "The Sangha has rendered commendable service to the farmers for the last 100 years and it should be strengthened to reach out to more farmers in the coming years."

"We all need to work unitedly for the welfare of farmers. Strengthening the Sangha would help the farmers. The State government would provide all necessary help to strengthen this institution," he said.

Bommai has assured necessary support through a special programme to strengthen this Sangha. (ANI)

