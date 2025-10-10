Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): Purnea Independent MP Pappu Yadav stated that everyone has the "right to speak" while responding to the poll promise announcement of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a leader of the opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The first phase of the Bihar assembly polls would be held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Also Read | India to Reopen Embassy in Kabul, Upgrade Ties With Taliban, EAM S Jaishankar to Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi (Watch Video).

"Everyone has the right to speak, but as far as employment is concerned, Congress has given the jobs the most," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

He also praised former JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha for joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal. "That's good, I appreciate his decision," he said.

Also Read | TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: Supreme Court to Hear Today Plea for Independent Probe Into Karur Stampede.

Earlier on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced the making of a law ensuring government jobs for every household if voted to power in Bihar, and stated that he doesn't need to provide any proof to implement his announcement.

"We have made a historic announcement today. We strive for economic justice, in addition to social justice, for the people. Today, we have announced that any family in Bihar without a government job will be offered a government job within 20 days of our government's formation. In 20 months, there will be no family that will not have a govt job...When every family in Bihar has a govt job, everyone will run the Bihar Govt besides Tejashwi...Tejashwi ki umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai. So, we do not need to give proof. People of Bihar know that Tejashwi will do what he says," Yadav told ANI.

The RJD leader said that he has the vision and willpower to implement the announcement. He highlighted that his party has done extensive research and a survey to implement the plan.

"Had this not been possible, Tejashwi would not have said it. All that is needed is willpower; we have that. We have vision...I think we don't need to give proof. We have made it clear that Tejashwi does not announce without studying it, without scientific research," he said.

The RJD leader also slammed the current Bihar regime, calling it a "copycat government".

"This is a copycat government (NDA Govt in Bihar) and copies us. We had announced Mai Bahin Maan Yojana earlier; they copied it. They are attempting to buy votes," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)