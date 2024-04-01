Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said that whenever they are going, everyone is raising slogans of 'Abki Baar 400 paar'.

"Wherever we are going, everyone is raising slogans of 'Abki baar 400 paar'. People themselves are saying that they will vote for PM Modi. We don't see any challenge," he said.

Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Kumar Sarvjeet from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat against the NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

The seat-sharing agreement was announced by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde.

He said LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight one seat each.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) released a list of candidates for all five seats it is contesting as a part of the NDA.

Along with Chirag contesting from Hajipur, Arun Bharti will contest from Jamui, Rajesh Verma from Khagaria, Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur and Veena Devi from Vaishali.

Chirag Paswan who is the sitting MP from the Jamui seat, has given the seat to Arun Bharti this time.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

