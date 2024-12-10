Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar on Tuesday dared NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to ask his daughter and grandnephew to resign as MP and MLA, respectively, if they don't trust EVMs.

This remark of Padalkar, a vocal critic of Pawar, comes amid an intense debate in the opposition camp over the credibility of EVMs following the massive rout in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

BJP MLA Padalkar and MLC Sadabhau Khot addressed a public meeting in Markadwadi village in Solapur district which has emerged as the epicentre of anti-EVM protests after villagers unsuccessfully tried to hold a mock "repoll" using ballot papers last week.

Separately, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole visited the village under the Malshiras assembly constituency to express solidarity with villagers.

Patole alleged that attempts are being made to abrogate the voting rights of people by using Electronic Voting Machines in elections.

"Amid such attempts, people of Markadwadi have revolted for the protection of Indian democracy. I am here to understand the sentiments of the people and to witness the movement started by them," the Congress leader told reporters.

Patole claimed several villages in Maharashtra are adopting resolutions in their gram sabhas against EVMs in future polls.

"Villagers of Mangaon in Raigad district tried to demonstrate the functioning of EVM but police stopped them. Why is the government stopping people who have the right to know who they voted for?" he asked.

Patole said the opposition would raise the injustice meted out to several residents of Markadwadi who were booked by police with the administration and the Election Commission.

Addressing a public meeting, Padalkar accused Sharad Pawar of trying to portray the Dhangar community in Markadwadi village negatively.

"Pawar tried to create the impression that the Dhangar community is against the democratic election process. I have come here to foil Pawar's attempts," the Dhangar leader said.

In a stinging attack on Pawar, Padalkar said, "One Sharad Pawar is born after 100 Shakuni mamas die".

"Pawar tried to create an impression that Dhangars didn't believe in law. In 100 villages in the (Malshiras) constituency, why Markadwadi was chosen (for anti-EVM protest)? The Dhangar community respects democracy," Padalkar said.

The MLA from Jat in Sangli district challenged Pawar to ask his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, his grandnephew Rohit Pawar, and (state NCP (SP) chief) Jayant Patil to resign before launching protests against EVMs.

"The Congress-led UPA was elected to power two times with the same EVMs. Pawar saheb won from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency in the 2009 polls when same EVMs were deployed. But he never visited Markadwadi despite being its representative," Padalkar said while terming Pawar as the "greatest betrayer".

He said Pawar had hailed the opposition MVA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections but when the tables were turned and Mahayuti triumphed in the assembly polls, the NCP (SP) chief is taking refuge in EVMs.

"Pawar's politics can be described as the politics of betrayal. People used to regard Pawar as a smart politician but this Markadwadi episode shows his wisdom is also exhausted," Padalkar alleged.

Markadwadi village hit the news last week after a section of villagers tried to conduct mock "re-polling" using ballot papers expressing doubt about the credibility of EVMs. Their bid was thwarted by the administration and police, leading to the registration of cases.

According to villagers, the winning candidate from Malshiras constituency, Uttam Jankar who belongs to NCP (SP), should have secured a huge margin but fell short due to discrepancies in EVMs.

Police had foiled the villagers' bid to conduct a mock repoll last week and registered cases against around 300 people including Jankar for allegedly defying prohibitory orders.

