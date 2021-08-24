Bengaluru, Aug 24 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday suggested to political parties to evolve a code of conduct for their Parliament members.

Also Read | New 2021 Global Management Schools Ranking - 3 European Schools Are Among the Best in the World.

Also Read | BTSC GMO Result 2021 Declared At pariksha.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

In an informal chat with reporters here, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said he was upset and sad by the unruly scenes witnessed in the Upper House in the last session.

There were ugly scenes in the Rajya Sabha on August 10 as opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the House began a discussion on the farmers' protest against new reform laws.

"I think personally political parties must evolve a code of conduct for their members", Naidu said, adding it should be made public and filed as an "affidavit" before the people.

This would give an opportunity for people to analyse the performance of members in Parliament on whether they are adhering to such a code, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)