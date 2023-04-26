Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) A court here has sentenced former deputy superintendending horticulturist of the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) in Mysuru, to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 3.5 crore in a disproportionate assets case.

The CBI registered the case on August 13, 2019 against the accused M H Thangal on the allegations that he amassed wealth illicitly from January 1, 2012 to August 14, 2019.

Special Judge for CBI cases, E Chandrakala, also sentenced Thangal's wife Machamthui Chamernamei to undergo three years' simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs one lakh, a CBI release said on Wednesday.

Thangal was found in possession of assets to the tune of about Rs 3.12 crore, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income by 103 per cent.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against Thangal and his wife. The trial court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.

