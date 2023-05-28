New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday gave awards to students from across the country for getting international ranks in the Olympiad.

On the occasion, Justice Misra told students that honesty and humility in behaviour and attitude was key to success and reputation.

"I expect young students should be curious because curiosity sharpens the intellect. Apart from being curious, sustain your sincerity as sincerity plants inspiration in your heart. While you are sincere, never get obsessed or too much involved," he said at the event which was organised by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF).

Apart from students, teachers and principals of Olympiad exams held during academic year 2022-23 were also felicitated.

