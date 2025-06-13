Imphal, Jun 13 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has condoled the death of two crew members from the state in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

"It is heartbreaking to share that two young cabin crew members from Manipur, Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson, were among those who lost their lives in Air India (plane) crash in Ahmedabad," he said on X on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Singh also said, "Both were full of life, serving with dedication and pride. Their sudden passing is a huge loss for their families, friends, and for all of us back home. May their souls rest in peace and may their loved ones find the strength to get through this unimaginable pain."

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba said, "May the two young souls (Cabin Crews of ill-fated Air India Flight AI 171) from Manipur rest in peace together."

