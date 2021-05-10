Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI): Former Director General of Police of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh B Prasada Rao died in the USA on Monday, police sources said.

"Deeply saddened over the untimely demise of Prasad Rao, IPS retd and former DGP AP. He breathed his last in the USA early this morning. Our prayers are with his family, friends, near & dear. May his soul rest in peace, Telangana police said in its official twitter account.

Expressing grief, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a statement, conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief MinisterYS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the death of the formerpolice chief.

The 1979 batch IPS officer was the last DGP of the undivided Andhra Pradeshfrom 2013 to 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)