Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Police have arrested a former employee of a private hospital in Kancharapalem for allegedly stealing Rs 17.10 lakh cash and about 23.32 grams of gold.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), (Crime) Visakhapatnam Venugopal Naidu, while addressing a press conference on Saturday said that the accused stole the cash and gold from a doctor's cabin in Sunrise Hospital.

"Police has verified the CCTV footage. Satish, a former employee has committed the crime," said the ADCP.

He further said that Satish's wife, mother-in-law and father have also been identified as those accused of the theft.

In another case of theft, police have arrested two persons and sent a minor into a juvenile home for stealing assets from a temple that falls under the jurisdiction of Pendurthi police station. (ANI)

