New Delhi, August 22: The prices of petrol and diesel have been revised by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday, August 22. The rates of petrol as well as diesel have been cut across the country on Sunday. The respite comes amid sky-rocketing hike in the rates of the fuel, despite price cut petrol continues to sell beyond Rs 100-mark in most the cities in the country. On Sunday, with a reduction o 20 paise, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.64 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel is being sold at Rs 89.07 per litre following a reduction of 20 paise on Sunday in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 107.66 per litre and Rs 96.64 per litre respectively on Sunday, August 22. This comes as the rates of petrol and diesel were slashed down by 17 paise and 20 paise respectively in the Maharashtra's capital city. The petrol price in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 22, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.64 Rs 89.07 Mumbai Rs 107.66 Rs 96.64 Kolkata Rs 101.93 Rs 92.13 Chennai Rs 99.32 Rs 93.66

The petrol price in Kolkata stood at Rs 101.93 per litre on Sunday, August 22 after a cut of 15 piase in its rate. The diesel is being sold at Rs 92.13 per litre in West Bengal's capital city on Sunday following a reduction of 19 paise in its rate by the OMC. Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 99.32 per litre and Rs 93.66 per litre in Chennai on Sunday, August 22 after cut in fuel rates.

