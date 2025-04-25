Bhadrak (Odisha), Apr 25 (PTI) Odisha's Bhadrak district administration on Friday announced Rs 6 lakh compensation for the next of kin of a person, who died after being stuck inside an old elevator here.

While announcing the ex gratia, District Collector Dillip Routrai directed the Road and Building (R&B) division officers to install a new lift at the district headquarters hospital on priority basis.

A committee led by the Bhadrak sub-collector will probe the incident, and further action will be taken based on its report, he said.

“We have directed the chief district medical officer (CDMO) to replace the lift and prioritise measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. A committee has been set up led by the sub-collector, which will investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. Whoever is found guilty will face action,” Routray said.

Minati Parida (54) of Narasinghapur village died of suspected suffocation on Thursday, after being stuck in the the elevator in which she was being shifted to the medicine ward in the hospital.

