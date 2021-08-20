Shillong, Aug 20 (PTI) In an embarrassment to the Meghalaya government, a section of police officers and constables has shown sympathy on social media for a former militant leader who was killed in an encounter, leading to arson and curfew on Independence Day in Shillong.

Also Read | Former Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Singh’s Wife Cheated of Rs 200 Crore.

Also Read | Gujarat Man Held for Goa Businessman’s Murder in July 2021: Police.

It took a stern warning from the Director General of Police R Ramachandran to get the police personnel to withdraw offending social media posts that included displaying black flags, an SP-ranked officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was shot dead by the police on August 13 when the force raided his home in Shillong's Mawlai area in connection with the recent IED blasts across the state.

On August 15 when his body was taken for the funeral, violence erupted in the state capital forcing the authorities to clamp curfew which was partially lifted on Thursday.

“Some officers and constables were found to have set black flags as their display pictures or status. Some posted comments against the police force showing sympathy to Thangkhiew. The DGP himself has noticed this during a video conference with officers," the officer said.

On August 16, the authorities sent a message to all police stations directing the officers-in-charge to issue orders to all concerned to delete those posts immediately, otherwise the staff concerned will face strict disciplinary action.

Those posts were then removed and no action was taken against anyone, the officer said.

Thangkhiew's family members told PTI that they have lodged a complaint against two police officers - East Jaintia Hills district SP and East Khasi Hills district SP (Traffic) -- accusing them of being involved in the encounter killing.

The Meghalaya government has instituted a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Justice (retd) T Vaiphei, the chairperson of the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, into the incident.

Meanwhile, the curfew was further relaxed from 5 am till 6 pm on Friday as there were no fresh reports of violence, East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner I Laloo said. On Thursday, the curfew was lifted for 12 hours from 5 am.

Night curfew will remain in place from 6 pm onwards until further orders, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)