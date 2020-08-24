New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Former municipal councilor Zakir Khan was on Monday nominated as chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

A Delhi government notification issued by secretary-cum-divisional commissioner's office said besides Khan as full term chairman, Kawalajit Singh and Nancy Barlow were the two new members of the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC).

The chairman and two members of the Commission have a three-year term as per the Delhi Minorities Commission Rules 2000.

According to the notification, the nominations of the new chairman and members of DMC were made by the Lt Governor under the Delhi Minorities Commission Act, 1999.

Khan is a social worker and former councilor from Babarpur, an official said.

