Chandigarh, Jul 5 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The bureau is inquiring into the allegations against Channi of allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Channi was earlier grilled by the sleuths of the vigilance bureau twice in June and April.

Speaking to reporters after being questioned on Wednesday, Channi slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for unleashing a "false propaganda" against him.

"A big false propaganda was unleashed against me that I own Rs 169 crore worth of properties. I want to ask the chief minister that you launched a propaganda against me that I am rich and I have massive assets worth Rs 169 crore.

"You have the (vigilance) department and you are in the government and I am challenging that the details of Rs 169 crore worth of properties be published in newspapers," he said.

Channi said he owns only two houses, two offices and a shop and gave details in this regard to the bureau.

He accused the Mann of defaming him.

The bureau is investigating the assets of Channi, his family members and aides for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of income, sources said.

Channi has denied any wrongdoing and has described the vigilance probe as "total political".

