Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday evening arrested Congress leader and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu over alleged irregularities in awarding contract for transporting foodgrain.

He has been arrested from Ludhiana, official sources said.

According to an official statement earlier, "a case was registered against former minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday in the scam of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles".

An inquiry is underway and more officials of the food and civil supplies department are under the scanner, it had stated.

