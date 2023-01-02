Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday said it has arrested absconding accused Inderjit Singh Indi in the multi-crore foodgrain transportation tender scam after he surrendered in its office in Ludhiana.

A spokesperson of the Bureau said Indi was “working as a private personal assistant” of former food and civil supplies minister of Punjab Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Also Read | Mumbai: Minor Girl Molested at Five-Star Juhu Hotel on New Year’s Eve, Accused Held.

"The Vigilance Bureau on 24-08-2022 received secret information that after arrest of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, accused Inderjit Indi had received a bag containing jewellery, documents etc from an unknown person who brought it from Ashu's house on 22-08-2022.

“After taking this bag, Indi had left for unknown place to hide it. After verification, the scene was found captured in CCTV cameras. Accordingly, Indi was nominated as an accused on 26-08-2023," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 23-Year-Old Youth Killed in Dhangri Terror Attack Was About to Join Indian Army’s Ordnance Department.

He added that further investigation in the case was underway.

The Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Congress leader and former food and civil supplies minister Ashu in Ludhiana in an alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime

Contractor Telu Ram, commission agent Krishan Lal and some others were also booked in this case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)