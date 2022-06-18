New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been nominated as Chairperson of the Press Council of India on Friday.

"The Government of India has today nominated Smt. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as Chairperson of Press Council of India", stated an official release.

She replaces Justice (retd) CK Prasad who vacated office in November 2021. The office of PCI chairman has been lying vacant since then.

Justice Desai has served as the chairman of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, which was established to redesign the Union Territory's assembly constituencies.

Justice Desai has worked as a public prosecutor for the state of Maharashtra and as a judge on the Bombay High Court.

Desai was the Chairperson of the Indian Appellate Tribunal for Electricity after her retirement from the Supreme Court. (ANI)

