Hoshiarpur, Mar 19 (PTI) An ex-serviceman was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape a two-year-old girl in a village here, police said.

Police said the girl's grandmother alleged that the incident took place on Thursday when she was playing in the courtyard of their house.

The woman said on noticing the rape bid, she tried to free her granddaughter from him but the accused flung her away and fled.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Hargopal said an FIR under relevant provisions of the law has been registered against the accused in the Mahilpur police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)