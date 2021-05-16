Rae Bareli, May 16 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Congress leader Shivbalak Pasi died on Sunday following a prolonged illness. He was 81.

Pasi's family members said the former minister had been suffering from a liver ailment for long.

He also had pneumonia when the end came on Saturday, they added.

A resident of Deeh block of Rae Bareli district, Pasi's condition deteriorated on Thursday and family members rushed him to Lucknow where he failed to get a hospital bed, following which he was taken to Amethi where was admitted to a hospital.

He died on Saturday. Pasi was a five-time MLA from the Salon assembly constituency of Rae Bareli district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

