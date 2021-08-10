New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Ministry of Science and Technology is implementing an exclusive yoga protocol for the elderly.

"The project sanctioned under a Special Cell of Science and Technology for Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM) and titled 'Developing a Community Yoga Protocol for Elderly to promote Innate Immunity' aims to build immunity of elderly citizens, who are particularly vulnerable in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic," he said.

Pointing out the special significance of having a separate protocol for yoga in the elderly, Singh said on the one hand, India is witnessing a progressive increase in lifespan with correspondingly increasing population of elderly citizens and on the other hand, elder citizens continue to remain energetic and productive till late years of life.

Therefore, in order to ensure their physical and mental well-being so that they can play a constructive role in nation-building, yoga is a natural, non-medicinal and non-pharmaceutical therapy for fitness, the science and technology minister said.

He further informed that the special cell under the SATYAM programme seeks to combat COVID-19 and related viruses through the effect of yoga and meditation as an add-on therapy under three broad thematic areas -- immunity, respiratory system and stress, anxiety and depression.

Ninety-one projects have been sanctioned in the Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM) programme under the Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI) with 64 projects in the year 2020-21 itself, he said.

Research studies from across the world, said Singh, point to the fact that for the prevention of Covid, the immune system and natural resistance of the human body play a major role.

Therefore, he said, immunity building techniques drawn from all streams whether it is ayurvedic, homeopathy, unani, yoga or naturopathy have gained popularity ever since the world came in the grip of the Covid pandemic.

Singh said Covid has also reiterated the belief that healthy integration and synergism of different streams of medical management are the key to successful management of various diseases and disorders which may not be otherwise completely amenable to treatment by any single stream of medicine.

He said older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes appear to develop COVID-19 more often than others. Older people don't have as strong an immune system, so they are more vulnerable to infectious diseases.

The minister said available research evidences prove that yoga gives positive support to the person with acute or chronic diseases by maximising the implementation of combination of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation.

