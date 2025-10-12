New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): An Indian Army contingent comprising 120 personnel departed on Saturday for Irwin Barracks, Perth, Australia, to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Australia joint military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025, scheduled to be conducted from October 13 to October 26, the Defence Ministry said in an official statement.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a Battalion of Gorkha Rifles along with troops from other arms and services.

The annual Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of sub-conventional warfare in urban/semi-urban terrain, as per the ministry.

The exercise will focus on joint company-level operations in open and semi-desert terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills and special arms skills. It will offer a valuable opportunity to hone operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies and operate jointly in a combat environment, the Defence Ministry said.

Participation in Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 will further strengthen defence cooperation and foster camaraderie between Indian and Australian Army troops, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust, it added. (ANI)

