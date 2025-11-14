Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): The fifth day of the eleventh edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise, "Exercise MITRA SHAKTI-2025," began with high-intensity fitness training, reinforcing physical conditioning and strengthening camaraderie between the two contingents.

The exercise is being conducted from 10 to 23 November 2025.

The high-intensity fitness training was followed by a lecture and demonstration on Road Opening Party (ROP) procedures, and subsequently a session on Casualty Evacuation and Combat Medical Skills, showcasing various splints and methods of handling casualties during operations.

Sri Lanka Army officers then delivered two insightful sessions: a detailed case study on Operation Indra Sera, followed by a lecture on the Small Team Concept, along with an overview of IED detection and countermeasures.

Soldiers from both contingents also undertook drone operations practice, wherein they were trained on live drone flying and on the employment of drones in operations.

In the evening, troops carried out slithering practice as part of heliborne insertion drills.

The Indian contingent, of 170 personnel, is being represented mainly by troops from the RAJPUT Regiment. The Sri Lankan side is being represented by 135 personnel represented mainly by troops from the GAJABA Regiment. 20 personnel from the Indian Air Force and 10 personnel from the Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the exercise.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of Sub-Conventional Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga also form part of the exercise curriculum. (ANI)

