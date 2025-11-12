Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Indian Army's Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps, along with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), conducted Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar in the Eastern Himalayas to showcase joint operational capabilities.

Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar unfolds as a powerful testament to India's growing military synergy and integrated readiness. Being conducted under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command, the exercise exemplifies true jointness -- bringing together the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in an unprecedented display of coordination, cooperation and combat integration, according to an official statement read.

Set against the backdrop of snow-clad peaks and remote valleys, the exercise focuses on validating rapid mobilisation, precision coordination and multi-domain integration across the full spectrum of operations.

Tri-service elements operate in seamless harmony, integrating air power, ground manoeuvre and logistics support -- ensuring the right force reaches the right place at the right time.

What makes Poorvi Prachand Prahar unique is its embodiment of the Whole-of-Nation Approach, blending military precision with civil-military fusion. ITBP's active participation alongside the Armed Forces highlights the collective national resolve to secure the frontiers and respond cohesively to emerging challenges.

Further, as per the statement, the exercise not only enhances interoperability between services but also strengthens coordination with civil agencies, local administration and essential infrastructure enablers -- a reflection of how national power is best harnessed through unity of effort.

From airlift and force projection drills to mountain warfare manoeuvres, every phase of the exercise reinforces one message -- India's Armed Forces stand integrated, adaptive and mission-ready.

Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar thus symbolises the nation's readiness for any contingency, its commitment to joint warfighting excellence, and its vision for a secure and self-reliant India, the statement added. (ANI)

