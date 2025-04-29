New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) In her debut solo exhibition, artist Ritika Aurora blends figurative and semi-abstract styles to reflect on the transformative power of feminism and nature.

Curated by Georgina Maddox, “A Force of Nature” at Kalamkaar Gallery at Bikaner House here is a celebration of colours and motifs that collectively radiate hope and feminine energy.

Aurora's bright pinks, golds, off-whites exude femininity, while the motifs of winged women, flowers in bloom, butterflies and golden mists symbolise growth and the nurturing energy of nature.

“Through my paintings, I explore themes of independence, self-actualisation, and authenticity. My art serves as a voice that speaks to the transformative power of embracing one's true self,” Aurora said.

The works with recurring motifs of bridges, bright lights and vivid flora evoke a sense of hope, resilience and self-discovery.

Whether it is a flight of stairs ascending to an unexplored golden archway, or a bridge over troubled waters, an ethereal winged-woman hovering over a bed of rich blooming flowers, or figure emerging from the mist with a lit lamp in her hands, the artist strives to convey a message of positivity and affirming energy in her works, Maddox writes in the curatorial note.

“Ritika's creative process is both intuitive and experimental, beginning with free-flowing inks and textures—paisley prints, lace, and henna patterns. She incorporates gold leaf as a symbol of prosperity and positivity, crafting vibrant, textured compositions across various mediums,” the curator said.

She added that Aurora's recent works further explore the themes of hope and resilience, “reminding viewers of their connection to the universe and their ability to overcome challenges”.

The exhibition will come to an end on April 30.

