Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said he expects a free and fair probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to ensure truth comes out.

He was speaking at the Vision Maharashtra event organised by Marathi new channel ABP Majha here.

"I expect a free and fair probe so that the truth comes out. Talent should get scope in the film industry," Javadekar said.

Mumbai police have recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films in the case.

The police have so far recorded statements of around 40 people, including those of Rajput's family and his cook.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

He starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Rajputs swan song, Dil Bechara, released on July 24. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

