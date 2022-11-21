New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the government to endeavour to expeditiously notify rules for transporting camels participating in the Republic Day Parade, preferably within three months.

Once the amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (The Transport of Animals) Rules, 2020 is notified, the authorities will ensure they are strictly implemented, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

It modified its earlier order by which authorities were asked to ensure strict compliance with the applicable rules while transporting camels. The court also cautioned that any deviation shall be viewed seriously by it.

The bench said the Central government shall notify the rules keeping in view the suggestions made by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and effort shall be made to notify the rules as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months.

It also noted the submission made by the Central government's standing counsel that the AWBI, Border Security Force (BSF) and other authorities will take steps to ensure that camels are not subjected to cruelty while being transported.

The Centre filed an application submitting that the amendment relating to transporting camels is yet to be notified and come into force. The government sought modification of the high court's September 2 order.

In its September 2 verdict, the bench had disposed of a petition alleging illegal transportation of camels from Rajasthan for the Republic Day event. It noted that all care and precaution was taken as well as relevant statutory provisions followed by authorities and thus no further orders were required to be passed.

“The Union of India, the AWBI, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as the BSF shall ensure strict compliance of the SOP read with the Rules governing the field in the matter of transport of camels. Any deviation in the matter of transport of camels shall be viewed seriously by this court,” it had said.

The court said animals were being transported in specialised vehicles, each ferrying four camels in a sitting position along with accessories and fodder, and the record showed that there was enough space in the vehicle and the BSF has taken all precautionary measures to ensure that the camels were not subjected to cruelty.

The petitioner, Scouts and Guides for Animals and Birds, claimed in its plea that guidelines for carrying and moving the animals were not complied with and authorities failed in taking any steps in connection with their “illegal transportation” into Delhi for the January 26 event.

