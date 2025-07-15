New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) In a push to combat air pollution in the capital, the Delhi government's Environment Department has issued an expression of interest (EoI) inviting expert institutions, NGOs and organisations to offer technical assistance on a pro-bono basis.

The department has sought support from professionals with strong data capabilities, coordination skills and a track record in air pollution mitigation to assist with the design, execution and evaluation of various pollution control measures.

The initiative comes amid concerns over the capital's deteriorating air quality, especially the recurring spike in PM2.5 and PM10 levels due to factors such as stubble burning and urban emissions.

The technical support is sought for a wide range of sectors including industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, waste management, clean fuels, electric mobility, road dust control and public engagement, among others.

"The Delhi government is committed to improving environmental quality through collaborative efforts. This pro-bono initiative invites expert institutions and NGOs to work with us in tackling challenges like air, water and noise pollution. It's also a unique opportunity for young professionals to contribute to real-world solutions and gain hands-on experience with Delhi's key departments," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The selected experts will be stationed at the Department of Environment office at Delhi Secretariat and will work closely with officials and over 30 stakeholder departments.

The pro-bono engagement will initially be for six months, extendable by another six months.

Two experts aged between 30 and 40 years will be deployed by each selected organisation to assist in compiling and analysing environmental data, coordinating inter-departmental implementation of air quality action plans, conducting awareness programmes, developing IT tools for data handling and preparing action-taken reports, among other responsibilities.

The department is implementing key programmes such as the winter action plan, Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP), National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as mandated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It has now sought external support to strengthen these efforts further.

The application format included in the EoI requires applicants to declare neutrality, absence of political affiliations and commitment to maintaining confidentiality.

The government has made it clear that there will be no financial implications for the selected organisations and the engagement is entirely voluntary.

