Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) With the likelihood of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy here has formed an expert committee to guide the government in handling the crisis.

The five-member committee consists of Siddha experts who have a track record of treating infectious diseases, especially among the children.

According to a source in the directorate, the panel comprises Dr P Sathiyarajeswaran, Director in-charge of Siddha Central Research Institute (SCRI), Chennai, Dr Meenakshi Sundaram, Professor, National Institute of Siddha (NIS), Tambaram, Dr. J Sriram, lecturer Grade II, Government Siddha Medical College, here, Dr S Joseph Maria Adaikalam, Assistant Professor, Department of Epidemiology, The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and Dr Parthiban, Autism specialist from Swabhimaan Trust, here.

The committee was formed at a meeting convened on June 21 by the Directorate here to review the preparedness for the third wave of the contagion.

The panel comprises mostly of Siddha Kuzhanthai Maruthuvam paediatricians - to suggest the essential Siddha drugs, treatment guidelines for combating covid in children and also to propose training module on Siddha Kuzhanthai maruthuvam to other practitioners of the medicine system.

According to Dr Sathiyarajeswaran, the committee has already submitted base data and come up with guidelines to treat the infected.

"The screening which is being followed now, especially the RT-PCR tests would continue. The emphasis will be on effectively using the therapeutic drugs and following a herbal diet regimen," he told P T I.

"Unlike the first wave which has reported very less number of children about 70,000 testing positive for the infection, the point to ponder is majority of children were under mild infection and very rarely multi-systemic infection occurs in the second wave," says the document on guidelines.

It lists diarrhea, vomitting, fever, cough, eye infection, vasculitis, along with fever and cough for children among the symptoms.

"Children may be asymptomatic and remain super- spreaders. No studies have supported infection spreading via lactation and hence a feeding mother can proceed with feeding, but always wear a mask and give the baby to be looked after by others after feeding," the document further states.

The guidelines on intervention for asymptomatic children (1 to 12 years) includes administering Kabasura Kudineer (a herbal concoction) 5 ml to 30 ml as per the advice of the physician for 14 days, Urai Mathirai/syrup one to two tablets daily as advised by the physician.

Medicines for symptomatic approach in children include those for skin rashes, feeling unusually tired, fast heartbeat, rapid breathing, red eyes/redness or swelling of the lips and tongue, redness or swelling of the hands or feet.

The dietary advice includes: Ensuring adequate hydration and other medication like taking milk with turmeric and pepper, Karisalai Malt, Moringa powder and banana powder among others.PTI JSP SA SS

