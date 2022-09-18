Mathura, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak Saturday said exploitation of traders will not be allowed in the state.

"The way changes have been made in the structure of GST is a proof the whole of the state government is with traders," he told members of the state executive committee of the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal.

Lauding the role of traders in society, he said they provide employment to hundreds of people.

He assured them the government is with them in addressing their issues. He also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. PTO COR

