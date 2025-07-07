Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, emphasised exploring all possibilities to achieve better connectivity through waterways with the Bay of Bengal to benefit people of North-East who are in the trading sector.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "All the possibilities which are accessible to the northeast region under the Act East policy are because of PM Modi's dedicated leadership. Like the other ministries, our ministry of port shipping and water is trying to explore all possibilities to achieve better connectivity with the Bay of Bengal through waterways. We have the Bangladesh protocol route and the other one is Sittwe, and from Mizoram connecting Kaladan River and making possible the connectivity with Sittwe port and which will give access to the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean. This way, people of the northeast will get the best connecting facilities."

He further said that this is possible only because PM's Act East Policy.

"The Prime Minister wants that North East should become the growth engine for India, and he also termed it because of the available potential that it is the Ashta Lakshmi of India, and North East should become the hub of entire South East Asia in all aspects. Sittwe port has already been built and it has become operational. Now the Kaladan 159 km land and other parts connecting to Mizoram, 110 kms by road is under construction and is going to be completed by 2027. This is going to strengthen us for speedy growth of our economy and particularly the people of North-East who are in the trading sector, entrepreneurs, farmers. Everyone in the production sector will also get benefit of this connectivity enhancement," he added.

Earlier on June 30 Sonowal inaugurated first-ever ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue at Chennai.

The meet hosted by India is being attended by all the member nations of ASEAN; i.e. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with Timor Leste.

The dialogue aims to strengthen maritime cooperation, enhance cruise connectivity, and promote sustainable tourism across the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting was held aboard the MV Empress (Cordelia Cruise ship) at Chennai Port, with more than 30 delegates from ASEAN countries. Along with the stakeholders and senior officials from the MoPSW, the event will continue in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said India plans to professionalise 5,000 km of navigable waterways to enhance cruise connectivity with ASEAN nations.

Speaking at the inaugural ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue in Chennai, Sonowal noted that the Sagar Mala initiative aims for one million cruise passengers by 2029, with ship calls rising sharply from 102 in 2013-14 to over 14,000 today, driven by policy reforms, tax measures, and improved port infrastructure.

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to boost coastal connectivity and modernise customs and immigration can be achieved with greater cooperation. Two thematic sessions are guiding the discussions on "ASEAN-India Cooperation Fund: Trade & Investment" and on "ASEAN-India Cruise Tourist Circuits: Cruise Tourism." (ANI)

