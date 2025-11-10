New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Multiple casualties have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital after the explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, sources told ANI.

An explosion was reported in a car near the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department

Seven firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

A team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also arrived at the scene to assess the damage.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

