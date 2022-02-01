New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The country's exports rose by 23.69 per cent to USD 34.06 billion in January on healthy performance by engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery segments even as trade deficit widened to USD 17.94 billion during the month, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports in January grew by 23.74 per cent to USD 52.01 billion, the data, released on Tuesday, showed.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: 40-Year-Old Pilot Duped Of Rs 99,999 By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Updating His Bank’s KYC Details.

Trade deficit widened to USD 17.94 billion during the month as against USD 14.49 billion in the same month last year.

India's export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion over USD 228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January).

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Cop Critically Injured in Militant Firing in Shopian.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)