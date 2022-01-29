Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): The extended portion of the runway at the Joint User Airfield of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Jammu became operational on Friday.

The existing runway which was 6,700 feet long has been extended and the revised stretch of the runway is now 8,000 feet. The work was completed by AAI in coordination with IAF and Military Engineer Services (MES).

On this occasion, Air Commodore G S Bhullar AOC 23rd Wg IAF, Sanjeev Kumar Garg Airport Director of AAI and other officials from AAI, IAF, Military Engineering Service, and Central Industrial Security Force were present.

Indigo Flight 6E-137 was the first flight that traversed through the newly constructed portion and a water cannon salute was given by Indian Air Force.

In addition to the runway, 2800m of boundary wall and rigid pavement Perimeter Road was also constructed. A Turn Pad designed for Airbus 321 was also constructed under this project.

IAF hailed the coordination of AAI, MES and IAF for the successful completion of this project. Airport Director, AAI also thanked all the agencies involved in this project especially the Engineering Team of AAI and said that the Construction of the New Terminal Building of Jammu Airport at Belicharana will be instrumental in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which will commence shortly. (ANI)

