Dhanbad, August 3: Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against 13 persons including BJP MLA Dhulu Mahto in Barora police station for allegedly demanding extortion money from a construction company.

Barora police station officer in-charge Neeraj Kumar said that on written complain of Modern Enterprises Company manager Reyaz Kureshi an FIR under IPC Sections 341/ 387/ 504/ 506 has been lodged against Dhulu Mahto and 12 other persons. Uttar Pradesh: FIR Against BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar’s Son Naresh for Firing in Air.

Three persons including MLA from Baghmara constituency Dhulu Mahto have been made named accused in the case while 10 other are unidentified persons. As per written complain of construction company BJP MLA along with his supporters were allegedly demanding extortion for railway track to be laid between Sonardih to Shatabdi Coal project of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) for transportation of coal.

The private construction company had a few days ago lodged a written complaint with the deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) against MLA. Finally on Tuesday the police lodged an FIR.

MLA Dhulu Mahto despite repeated attempts did not receive call to comment on the FIR. Last month the MLA along with his supporters sat on dharna at the construction site and stopped work.

Three times BJP Baghmara MLA in Dhanbad district is facing over a dozen criminal cases including alleged sexual exploitation case lodged against him. Police officer of Barora police station Neeraj Kumar said that on basis of FIR police are probing the matter.

