New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Special Investigative Unit of the Crime Branch has busted an extortion racket running from inside prison in Delhi (Mandoli Jail), informed the police on Sunday.

As per information received by the police, the gang used to extort money from builders and businessmen over the phone inside the prison and the henchmen used to threaten the targets outside, on directions until payment was received.

Police have arrested three accused identified as Abhishek Masih, Rohit and Shibbu from the Mandoli jail of the national capital.

During the interrogation, it was disclosed by these accused persons that Abhishek received instructions on his mobile phone from Aakash (lodged in Mandoli Jail in a murder case).

They further disclosed that Aakash in collaboration with accused Parveen Sabharwal (member of Neeraj Bawania Gang - Rs 1 Lac Rewardee Criminal- who was arrested by the Special Cell in September 2020 and presently lodged in Mandoli Jail) is running an extortion racket from jail itself, police said.

The team has also recovered one Country-made pistol (Desi Katta), three mobile phones and one stolen scooty (engine and number changed), police added. (ANI)

